Weathers allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two batters over four innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Wednesday.

Weathers yielded a constant stream of traffic, failing to record a clean inning and allowing multiple baserunners in all but one of the frames in which he pitched. That caused him to rack up a high pitch count of 80 pitches through four frames, and he consequently didn't return for the fifth inning. Weathers shined with five scoreless frames in his return from a lengthy IL stint in his previous start, so fantasy managers may not want to hold this shaky outing against him too much given that it was in the altitude of Colorado. However, Weathers is lined up for a tough matchup in Philadelphia next week, so he doesn't make for a great SP option for those in the midst of fantasy playoffs.