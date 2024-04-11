Weathers (1-1) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing three hits and three walks with one strikeout over five scoreless innings against the Yankees.

Weathers turned in his best start of 2024, limiting the Yankees to no extra-base hits and not allowing a single baserunner past second base. While the 24-year-old hasn't gone deeper than five frames this season, he's been a reliable arm, owning a 2.57 ERA with one home run allowed over 14 innings. With Braxton Garrett (shoulder) and Edward Cabrera (shoulder) nearing a return, it's unclear if Weathers will make another turn in the Marlins' rotation.