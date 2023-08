Weathers was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 23-year-old was acquired from the Padres on Tuesday, and the Marlins didn't waste much time before bringing him up to the big leagues. Weathers has a 6.25 ERA across 44.2 innings this year and could provide some length out of the bullpen Saturday in Texas behind starter George Soriano.