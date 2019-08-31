Stanek (0-4) blew the save and was hit with the loss Friday night against the Nationals after allowing two runs on two hits and a walk over one-thid of an inning.

Stanek entered the matchup in the bottom of the ninth with a one-run lead, but he surrendered a pair of runs on a single to left field, ending the contest. The 28-year-old has blown four saves in his last five appearances, and he seems unlikely to hang onto the closer's role for much longer given his recent struggles.