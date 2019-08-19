Stanek allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk Sunday, striking out two and blowing the save opportunity in the loss to Colorado.

Stanek had a 3.40 ERA with the Rays before being traded to Miami; since then, he's coughed up six runs (five earned) in 4.2 innings. Sunday was the first save chance he's gotten this season and he didn't exactly warrant more looks in the near future.