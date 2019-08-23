Stanek (0-3) allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two to take the loss Thursday against the Braves.

Stanek was called upon to begin the eighth inning with the Marlins up by a run. However, he allowed a solo home run to Freddie Freeman in the eighth inning that tied the score. He then came back out in the ninth frame, but allowed two of the first three batters to reach base prior to surrendering the game-winning single to Ronald Acuna with two outs. Stanek appears to have the usage of a closer, but he's been rocky since joining the Marlins by allowing seven earned runs across 7.1 innings.