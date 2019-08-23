Stanek may only get another week in the closer's role with the news that Jose Urena (back) might take over in the ninth inning when he is activated in September, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.

The Marlins are saying they are not looking past this season as far as the closer role is concerned, but the organization thought that it would be good for Urena to return in a role where he would know when he would be used rather than slotting into a crowded rotation. The right-hander is under team control through the 2021 season while Stanek is under team control through 2023. Stanek had a reasonable chance of establishing himself as the Marlins' closer after getting traded from Tampa Bay at the deadline, but he has given up seven earned runs (three home runs) in 6.1 innings with his new team and may have to wait until next spring for his next crack at the job.