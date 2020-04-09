Marlins' Ryne Stanek: Faring well in recovery
Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said Thursday that Stanek has responded well while receiving treatment for his lower-back injury in Tampa, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Hill didn't specify whether Stanek had resumed a throwing program, but with the MLB season likely at least a month away from starting up, the reliever still has plenty of time to ease back to full health. Assuming Stanek is good to go by the time play resumes, he'll likely serve as one of the Marlins' top setup men out of the bullpen.
