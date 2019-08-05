Marlins' Ryne Stanek: Returns from injury
Stanek (hip) was activated off the 10-day injured list Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stanek had been out since mid-July due to right hip soreness. He struggled at the very end of his tenure in Tampa, allowing seven runs in his final seven innings, but his overall 3.40 ERA was quite respectable. The closing role is wide open in Miami after Sergio Romo and Nick Anderson were traded at the deadline, and Stanek could get the chance to stake his claim at some point.
