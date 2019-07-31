Marlins' Ryne Stanek: Sent to Marlins
Stanek (hip) was traded from the Rays to the Marlins on Wednesday along with Jesus Sanchez in exchange for Trevor Richards and Nick Anderson, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.
Stanek, who is currently on the injured list with a hip injury, is expected to report to High-A Jupiter, where he'll likely make a couple of minor-league rehab appearances before joining the Marlins, per Andre Fernandez of The Athletic. In 41 appearances this season, the righty reliever owns a 3.40 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 61:20 K:BB in 55.2 innings.
