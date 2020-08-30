Alcantara was activated from the COVID-19 injured list and will start Sunday against the Rays.

The 24-year-old was one of the 18 Marlins' players to test positive for COVID-19 and has been on the injured list for the past month, but he'll make his return to the mound Sunday. Alcantara's only appearance of the season was an Opening Day victory over the Phillies in which he allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks over 6.2 innings. The right-hander figures to have a restricted workload in his first start after the long layoff.