Alcantara will join the Miami rotation and start Wednesday against the Phillies, Wells Dusenbury of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

The Marlins officially shuttered Pablo Lopez (shoulder) for the season Saturday by moving him to the 60-day disabled list and intend to replace him with two starters in Alcantara and fellow rookie Jeff Brigham, who debuted in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays. Alcantara, who made a lone start for the big club June 29 before being shut down for about a month with a right axillary infection, is back to full health but struggled over his last four outings at Triple-A New Orleans with a 5.47 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 24.2 innings. Despite his underwhelming numbers in the Pacific Coast League this season, Alcantara remains one of the top pitching prospects for the Marlins and will use September as an audition for a full-time role in the big-league rotation in 2019.