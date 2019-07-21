Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Allows six runs to Dodgers
Alcantara did not factor in the decision Saturday, but he allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four in the appearance.
Alcantara allowed solo home runs to Joc Pederson and Justin Turner in the contest. Alcantara was taken off the hook when the Marlins erased a six-run deficit in the seventh and eighth innings. The right-hander has now gone five starts without a win. The 23-year-old has a 4.25 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 112.1 innings this season. He takes a 4-9 record into his next start, scheduled for Friday at home versus the Diamondbacks.
