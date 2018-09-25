Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Allows six vs. Nats
Alcantara (2-2) surrendered six runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out three over four innings, taking the loss Monday against Washington.
Alcantara gave up a home run in the first inning and fell apart in the fourth when the Nationals erupted for five runs. He'd exit the game having thrown 51 of 84 pitches for strikes. After being called up at the beginning of September, the 23-year-old has made four starts, allowing 11 runs on 18 hits and 16 walks while fanning 18 over 22 frames. Alcantara figures to make his final start of 2018 season Sunday on the road against the Mets.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Issues too many free passes•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Strong in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Shuts down Phillies in win•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Added to six-man rotation•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Called up to Miami•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Will join big club in September•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...