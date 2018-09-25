Alcantara (2-2) surrendered six runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out three over four innings, taking the loss Monday against Washington.

Alcantara gave up a home run in the first inning and fell apart in the fourth when the Nationals erupted for five runs. He'd exit the game having thrown 51 of 84 pitches for strikes. After being called up at the beginning of September, the 23-year-old has made four starts, allowing 11 runs on 18 hits and 16 walks while fanning 18 over 22 frames. Alcantara figures to make his final start of 2018 season Sunday on the road against the Mets.