Alcantara (2-1) took the loss to the Mariners on Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits -- including two home runs -- over 5.2 innings. He struck out six and walked four.

A pair of long balls sunk Alcantara in this one -- one off the bat of J.P. Crawford and the first hit by Julio Rodriguez at the major-league level. Alcantara had just turned in three consecutive quality starts prior to this outing, and he still has a 2.90 ERA this season despite the hiccup. His fantasy managers are still waiting for more strikeouts on the strength of his 97-mph heater, but his swinging-strike rate remains modest at the moment.