Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Another no-decision
Alcantara allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over 7.2 innings during Saturday's 7-6 win over the Braves. He struck out six but did not factor in the decision.
Alcantara held Atlanta scoreless through seven innings, but he faltered in the eighth and was unable to finish the frame while being charged with three runs. The 23-year-old struggled in his first few starts out of the All-Star break but has given up five runs on eight hits in his last two outings (12.2 innings). Alcantara lines up for a tough matchup Friday at Coors Field.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Gives up two runs in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Gives up seven runs•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Allows six runs to Dodgers•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Takes third straight loss•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Loses second straight versus Nats•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...