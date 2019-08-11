Alcantara allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over 7.2 innings during Saturday's 7-6 win over the Braves. He struck out six but did not factor in the decision.

Alcantara held Atlanta scoreless through seven innings, but he faltered in the eighth and was unable to finish the frame while being charged with three runs. The 23-year-old struggled in his first few starts out of the All-Star break but has given up five runs on eight hits in his last two outings (12.2 innings). Alcantara lines up for a tough matchup Friday at Coors Field.