Alcantara didn't factor into the decision in Monday's win over Atlanta, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over 6.1 innings while striking out four.

The outing wasn't up to the standards Alcantara established through his first two starts of the year, but he still delivered his third straight quality start while tossing 90 pitches (54 strikes). The right-hander has an impressive 2.45 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through 18.1 innings, and he'll look for his first win of the season in his nest start, set for Saturday at home against the Giants.