Alcantara (1-3) took the loss Friday, allowing eight runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in a 9-6 loss.

After an easy first, Alcantara surrendered eight baserunners while only recording one out in the second. This was the only start that the 2019-all-star allowed more than four runs or pitched fewer than five innings, keeping him as one of baseball's more consistent starters,