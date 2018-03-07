Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Battles control issues Tuesday
Alcantara threw three scoreless innings of relief in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, walking two batters, hitting two others and uncorking a wild pitch but also allowing zero hits and striking out one.
The 22-year-old did his best Ebby Calvin "Nuke" LaLoosh impression in the outing, but overall Alcantara has had a solid start to his spring, posting a 4:2 K:BB through eight innings. That likely isn't dominant enough to win him a rotation spot out of camp despite the Marlins' precarious pitching situation, but if he does begin the season at Triple-A New Orleans, a hot start could have him back in the majors in the first half.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: In mix for rotation spot•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Shipped to Miami•
-
Cardinals' Sandy Alcantara: Strikes out side Friday•
-
Cardinals' Sandy Alcantara: Gives up homer in big-league debut•
-
Cardinals' Sandy Alcantara: Called up Friday•
-
Cardinals' Sandy Alcantara: Coming on at Double-A Springfield•
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...