Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Battles control Tuesday
Alcantara threw three scoreless innings of relief in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, walking two batters, hitting two others and uncorking a wild pitch but also allowing zero hits and striking out one.
The 22-year-old did his best Ebby Calvin "Nuke" LaLoosh impression in the outing, but overall Alcantara has had a solid start to his spring, posting a 1.13 ERA and 4:2 K:BB through eight innings. That likely isn't dominant enough to win him a rotation spot out of camp despite the Marlins' precarious pitching situation, but if he does begin the season at Triple-A New Orleans, a hot start could have him back in the majors in the first half.
