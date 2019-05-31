Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Battles through five walks
Alcantara allowed two hits and five walks while striking out three across six scoreless innings Thursday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.
Alcantara walked at least one batter in three of his six innings and allowed surrendered multiple free passes in two frames. However, he managed to work around them for his third scoreless effort of the campaign. Despite the strong run prevention, he wasn't particularly dominant -- he generated only nine swinging strikes -- but took advantage of a weak Giants' lineup in his pitcher-friendly home park. Alcantara now has a 41:31 K:BB across 64 innings this season, resulting in a mediocre 4.08 ERA and poor 1.41 WHIP. He'll face a much stiffer test in his next start, currently scheduled for Wednesday at Milwaukee.
