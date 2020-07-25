Alcantara (1-0) was charged with two runs (one earned) on three hits over 6.2 innings in a win over the Phillies on Friday. He struck out seven and issued two walks.

Alcantara carried the momentum he picked up over the final two months of 2019 into his first outing of 2020, outdueling Aaron Nola to lead Miami to a road win on Opening Day. He allowed a homer to Didi Gregorius but was able to blow past most of the Phillies' hitters with his high-90s fastball, inducing 14 swinging strikes overall on 87 pitches. The 24-year-old seems to be slowly growing into his ace role and will look to keep it going next week in Baltimore.