Alcantara (3-2) allowed one run on five hits and two walks over six innings in a win over the Nationals in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. He struck out six.

Alcantara got the better of Max Scherzer in this low-scoring affair to get his record back over .500 for the season. Since his five-run blowup in his return from the COVID-19 IL, Alcantara has been excellent, posting a 2.25 ERA and 23:9 K:BB over his last four starts (24 innings). He will be put to the test next weekend in a road matchup against the Yankees to close out his regular season.