Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Begins throwing program
Alcantara (axillary infection) has begun his throwing program, the Associated Press reports.
It's good to hear he is up and throwing again, but it's still unclear when he could return to the rotation. He is technically eligible to return this weekend against the Phillies, but the Marlins may opt to play it safe an wait until after the All-Star break.
