Alcantara will be called up to start Friday's game against the Mets.

The Marlins need to add a couple starters to their rotation this weekend, and one of them will be Alcantara, who will be making his big-league debut Friday. Alcantara is the Marlins' top pitching prospect, but with both Dan Straily (suspension) and Jose Urena (shoulder) returning in the near future, he could head back to Triple-A New Orleans after Friday's start. Still, Alcantara, who owns a respectable 3.71 ERA ERA and 64:34 K:BB over 85 Triple-A innings this year, will get a shot to show what he can do at the top level for the first time.