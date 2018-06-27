Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Big-league debut set for Friday
Alcantara will be called up to start Friday's game against the Mets.
The Marlins need to add a couple starters to their rotation this weekend, and one of them will be Alcantara, who will be making his big-league debut Friday. Alcantara is the Marlins' top pitching prospect, but with both Dan Straily (suspension) and Jose Urena (shoulder) returning in the near future, he could head back to Triple-A New Orleans after Friday's start. Still, Alcantara, who owns a respectable 3.71 ERA ERA and 64:34 K:BB over 85 Triple-A innings this year, will get a shot to show what he can do at the top level for the first time.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Cruises through seven innings Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Sent back to minors camp•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Stumbles in Friday's start•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Inside track on rotation spot•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Battles control issues Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: In mix for rotation spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...