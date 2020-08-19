Alcantara (not injury related) is expected to throw live batting practice Thursday, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.
Alcantara was originally scheduled to throw around 50 pitches against hitters Wednesday, but the session was pushed back a day due to inclement weather. If everything goes well during Thursday's throwing session, Alcantara could be cleared to rejoin the big-league rotation early next week.
