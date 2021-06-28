Alcantara (4-7) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out three in 5.1 innings to take the loss against the Nationals on Sunday.

Alcantara gave up an unearned run in the top of the first inning Sunday but held the Nationals scoreless across the next four innings. However, he allowed a pair of home runs in the sixth inning to put him in line for his seventh loss of the year. Sunday's appearance snapped a streak of seven consecutive starts in which he had lasted at least six innings, and the right-hander has now been charged with four losses across his last eight outings. Alcantara tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Atlanta on Saturday.