Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Charged with loss
Alcantara (5-14) was charged with the loss against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, surrendering five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a pair of walks while striking out three across 5.2 innings.
The right-hander allowed the Diamondbacks to get to him early, serving up a home run to Abraham Alamonte in the first inning. He also allowed a homer to Christian Walker in the fifth. The rougher outing hit a bit harder after Alcantara had allowed just one run over his last two starts (16 innings), including a complete game against the Royals. The 24-year-old will take a 4.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 140:80 K:BB into a Tuesday showdown against the Mets.
