Alcantara (illness) was cleared for reinstatement Sunday and will begin working at the Marlins' alternate training site, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Alcantara was one of the Marlins who tested positive for COVID-19 in early august, but he'll resume baseball activities in Jupiter prior to rejoining the major-league roster. It's unclear what shape the right-hander is in, but a better timeline for his return to the big leagues could come into focus once he's able to work at alternate camp.