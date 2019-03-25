Alcantara will break camp as a member of the rotation and is slated to make his first start March 31 at home versus the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins have whittled down their rotation candidates over the last two days, assigning Wei-Yin Chen to the bullpen to begin the season and releasing Dan Straily on Monday. Those decisions suggest that Miami is going all in on the youth movement, likely affording the 23-year-old Alcantara some security as he joins his first Opening Day roster. Expect some uneven performances from the right-hander, who boasts a big fastball but struggles to control it and lacks a deep arsenal of secondary offerings to lean on when the heater isn't working for him.