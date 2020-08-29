The Marlins plan to reinstate Alcantara from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday, when he'll start the team's series finale against the Rays, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Alcantara was one of 18 Marlins players to test positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, but after being cleared to report to the team's alternate training site to resume workouts a couple weeks ago, he's ready to reclaim his spot in the rotation. The right-hander's lone start this season came on Opening Day versus the Phillies, when he tossed 6.2 innings and gave up two runs while striking out seven. Due to his month-long layoff, Alcantara will likely have his pitch count capped Sunday, limiting his upside in DFS contests.