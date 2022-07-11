Alcantara allowed six hits and a walk over seven shutout frames in Sunday's win over the Mets. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Alcantara sprinkled six singles and a walk across his scoreless outing and never faced much of a threat from the Mets. The 26-year-old has fired 15 shutout innings over his last two starts, lowering his season ERA to 1.73 across a league-leading 130.1 frames. Over his last 12 outings, he's sporting an outstanding 1.24 ERA with an 80:15 K:BB. Alcantara is projected to face the Phillies at home next week.