Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Control issues to begin spring
Alcantara gave up five runs on five hits and four walks without striking out a batter in a Grapefruit League game against the Orioles on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.
The right-hander failed to make it out of the second inning, and the rough outing comes after he walked three batters in his spring debut. Control has never been Alcantara's strong suit, but a 1:7 K:BB through his first 3.2 spring innings is not what the Marlins were hoping to see from the 24-year-old. He's still expected to open the regular season at the top of the team's rotation after tossing 197.1 solid innings in 2019, but if he doesn't turn things around soon, Miami may have little choice but to consider other plans.
