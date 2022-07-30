Alcantara allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings during Friday's loss to the Mets. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Alcantara yielded three runs in the second inning, including a two-run triple by Starling Marte, followed by Marte's solo shot in the fourth. It was the first time since June 24 that the 26-year-old has given up more than three runs and his third time doing so this season. His ERA still stands at a terrific 1.99 alongside a 138:39 K:BB through 149.1 frames. Alcantara is projected to face the Reds at home next week.