Alcantara (2-4) took the loss Tuesday versus the Marlins after allowing two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk over eight innings.

The 25-year-old surrendered a two-run homer to Rhys Hoskins during the fourth-inning, which was enough to saddle him with the loss since the Miami offense failed to score any runs. Alcantara has a 3.46 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 64:20 K:BB across 65 innings (11 starts) in 2021.