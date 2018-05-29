Alcantara tossed seven innings of one-run ball to pick up the win Tuesday in Triple-A New Orleans' 5-1 victory over Iowa. He scattered five hits and two walks and struck out three.

The right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.43 with the quality start and has consistently avoided blowup outings throughout the season, allowing no more than four earned runs in any of his 10 starts. Alcantara's strikeout rate sits at a pedestrian 6.4 K/9 for the season, but he's at least combated the lack of swing-and-miss stuff with improved control, as he has yielded just five total walks over his last five outings. The Marlins will probably give Alcantara a look in the big-league rotation at some point this summer, though expectations should be tempered from a fantasy standpoint in light of his diminished strikeout production and poor team context.