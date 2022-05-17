Alcantara (3-2) earned the win after allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five over eight innings Monday against the Nationals.

Alcantara gave up his only run of the game in the top of the first inning on an RBI single to left field, but he would settle in and work deep into the series opener. He would exit the outing with an 8-1 lead after pounding the strike zone, firing 71 of 100 pitches for strikes. Alcantara has accrued a 2.49 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with a 42:20 K:BB through eight starts in 2022 (50.2 innings).