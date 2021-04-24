Alcantara (0-2) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four over five innings in a loss to the Giants on Friday.
Alcantara struggled with his command in this one with four walks through the first three innings but was only punished on a two-run homer by Mike Yastrzemski in the third. The 25-year-old owns a 3.34 ERA and 32:11 K:BB through 29.2 innings but is still in search of his first win which could come next Wednesday on the road against the Brewers.
