Alcantara (2-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Red Sox after giving up one run on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks across six innings.
The right-hander pitched well Tuesday but was saddled with the loss as the Marlins mustered only four hits. Alcantara has a 3.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB through 26.2 innings and lines up to pitch one of the games during Sunday's doubleheader versus the Nationals.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: No-decision Thursday•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Returns to form Saturday•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Struggles in return•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Activated for Sunday's start•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Confirmed to return Sunday•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Ready to return, possibly Sunday•