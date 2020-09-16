Alcantara (2-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Red Sox after giving up one run on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks across six innings.

The right-hander pitched well Tuesday but was saddled with the loss as the Marlins mustered only four hits. Alcantara has a 3.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB through 26.2 innings and lines up to pitch one of the games during Sunday's doubleheader versus the Nationals.