Alcantara didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Cardinals, allowing four hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander shut down the Cardinals' offense over 98 pitches (62 strikes), and Alcantara didn't allow a runner to get past second base all night. Unfortunately, the Marlins' bats couldn't get anything going either, and he exited the game in a scoreless tie. Alcantara will take a 1.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB through 19.1 innings into his next outing.