Alcantara (5-12) tossed a 102-pitch shutout Sunday against the Royals, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out eight.

He has a 2.77 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in seven starts (48.2 innings) since the calendar turned to August, but this was the first of those starts where he emerged victorious. While Alcantara's season ERA still sits north of 4.00 (4.04), he only turned 24 years old on Saturday, and this recent run is a very encouraging sign for his long-term prospects. He starts Friday in San Francisco, so there's no reason he can't continue to be a fantasy asset next week.