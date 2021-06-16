Alcantara (4-6) allowed one unearned run on six hits in 8.1 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk, receiving the loss in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against the Cardinals.

The righty had made it through 8.1 shutout innings before Paul Goldschmidt, who had reached on an error, scored the winning run on a Yadier Molina single. Despite not earning the win, Alcantara recorded a third consecutive quality start and the fifth in his last six outings. The lack of run support has led to an unremarkable 4-6 record, but Alcantara's other numbers (3.09 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) have kept him in the conversation with fantasy's elite starting pitchers. He's projected to make his next start Tuesday against the Blue Jays.