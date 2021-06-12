Alcantara (4-5) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win over Atlanta.

Alcantara gave up RBI base hits to Ozzie Albies in the first and third innings but kept Atlanta's offense scoreless for the rest of his outing. Through 14 starts this season, the 25-year-old owns a 3.39 ERA and an 80:24 K:BB across 85 innings. He's allowed two or fewer runs in 10 of those 14 outings. Alcantara is lined up to take the mound in St. Louis next week.