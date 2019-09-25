Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Eclipses 190 innings
Alcantara gave up two runs on six hits and zero walks while striking out six in seven innings Tuesday against the Mets. He did not factor in the decision.
He has now logged 191.1 innings -- only 18 MLB pitchers have eclipsed the 190-inning mark so far this season. Alcantara's 146:80 K:BB over that span will not rate well on projection systems, but he continues to get better, seemingly with every start, and just turned 24 years old on Sept. 7. He lines up to start the final game of the season in Philadelphia.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Charged with loss•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Takes hard-luck loss•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Dominant in shutout against Royals•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Seven strikeouts in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fans eight in loss•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Whiffs seven•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...