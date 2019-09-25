Alcantara gave up two runs on six hits and zero walks while striking out six in seven innings Tuesday against the Mets. He did not factor in the decision.

He has now logged 191.1 innings -- only 18 MLB pitchers have eclipsed the 190-inning mark so far this season. Alcantara's 146:80 K:BB over that span will not rate well on projection systems, but he continues to get better, seemingly with every start, and just turned 24 years old on Sept. 7. He lines up to start the final game of the season in Philadelphia.