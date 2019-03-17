Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Erratic outing against Mets
Alcantara gave up six runs on nine hits and a walk over 3.1 innings but also struck out seven in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
The hard-throwing right-hander had walked 10 batters in 12 innings coming into Saturday, so his improved control was encouraging, but catching too much of the strike zone brought its own issues. Alcantara may be better suited for the bullpen in the long run, but for now the Marlins will continue developing him as a starter, whether at the back of the big-league rotation or at Triple-A New Orleans.
