Alcantara (7-2) earned the win Sunday against the Mets, striking out eight in eight innings while allowing two runs on six hits and a walk.

It was just a typical start for Alcantara this season as he efficiently worked late into the ballgame and stifled his opponent. Five times he retired the side after facing only three batters. The 26-year-old has tossed at least seven innings while allowing two or fewer earned runs in eight straight starts. For the season, he is first in innings pitched and batting average against and second in the league with a 1.72 ERA. His next start will likely be next weekend against the Mets.