Alcantara (not injury related) is expected to face hitters Wednesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Alcantara was cleared to resume baseball activities Saturday and should throw approximately 50 pitches against hitters Wednesday. If all goes well, his next throwing session could be in the major-league rotation as early as Monday against the Nationals.
