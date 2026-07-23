Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fades late in loss

Alcantara (10-6) allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out three over seven-plus innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Astros.

Alcantara had limited the damage to two runs through seven frames, but he gave up three more runs on homers by Yordan Alvarez and Isaac Paredes in the eighth. Alcantara has gone at least six innings in all four of his starts in July, allowing 10 runs over 28 frames with a 26:6 K:BB this month. For the season, the veteran right-hander has a 4.01 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 110:38 K:BB across 143.2 innings through 22 starts. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Phillies.