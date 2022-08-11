Alcantara (10-5) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk over 7.2 innings against Philadelphia. He struck out four.

Alcantara cruised through seven innings, allowing two hits and one run on only 71 pitches. However, the Phillies figured something out in the eighth, erupting for six hits and three runs off the NL Cy Young candidate to turn a two-run deficit into a 4-3 win. Philadelphia went 6-for-7 off Alcantara in the frame with RBI knocks from Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto. Alcantara's eight hits allowed tied his season high and it was just the fourth time this year he's allowed four or more runs. Regardless, the dominating ace still sports a 2.01 ERA across a league-leading 166.0 innings pitched.