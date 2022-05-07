Alcantara (2-2) was handed the loss during Friday's 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Padres, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Alcantara breezed through three innings after surrendering one run in the first but was tagged for two more runs in the fifth on three hits and an error. The 26-year-old has prevented runs well enough -- two or less permitted in five of six starts -- but efficiency has been an issue as he's gone less than six innings in half his starts after being one of four pitchers with 200 innings last season. He'll look to get back in the win column against Arizona next week.